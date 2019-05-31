Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
Matthew S. Jester

Age 42, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on May 27, 2019. unexpectedly. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, parents Stephen and Renee Jester and sister Megan(Marcus) Cochran; niece/nephew Kileigh and Wade Brooks. A celebration of Matthew's Life will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Dogs and Cats Forever, 4600 Selvitz Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com. Martin Funeral Home .
Published in the TC Palm on May 31, 2019
