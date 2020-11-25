1/
Mattia Henley-Zwirz
Mattia Henley-Zwirz

Born September 20, 1926. Died in Vero Beach, Florida on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 94.

Her parents were Rocco Ferrigno and Jennie Rega. She was born and raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was a secretary at Remington Arms, White Consolidated, and later worked for her brother Tony Ferrigno at Treelands of Bridgeport. In the mid-seventies, she married her second husband Wilfred Henley and moved to Monterey, Massachusetts. She became a widow and in the early 90's moved to Florida where she met John Zwirz at the Italian American Club and later married. He would predecease her in 2008.

She was predeceased by her brother Anthony Ferrigno and Sister Marie Imbimbo. She leaves behind her son Richard (Karen), brother Robert Ferrigno (Grace), and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews, as well as, special cousins and friends.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
