|
|
Maureen Thompson Toohey
Age 79, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on May 4, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard; children, Debbie Jones, Bernard P. Toohey, Irene Murphy, Paul Toohey, Gary Toohey, and 11 grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Bernard Jr. (BJ), Brittany, Sarah, Kevin, Nikki, Brandy, Gary A., Levi, Betty Sabrina. A visitation will be held 1-2 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019, followed by a 2:00 pm Prayer Service at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 10, 2019