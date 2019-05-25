|
Mavis Hager
Stuart, FL
Mavis Garnett Williams was born in Lakewood, NJ Feb 23rd 1927. She was the daughter of Harold G (Mabel) Williams (deceased), and the Grand Daughter of New York Theater Owner Percy G (Ida) Willams (deceased). Mavis was also preceded in Death by her Sister Anne Williams Smock. As a young girl Mavis was afforded a beautiful life, wintering in St Petersburg Fl and spending her summers in Lake George, NY. She often spoke fondly of her childhood and the wonderful friends she grew up with.
When Mavis graduated high school she attended Syracuse University and then transferred to The New York School of Fashion Merchandising. Upon completion of her studies there she took a job as a personal shopper and in store model at B Altman's . It was at this time she met her future husband Herbert F. Hager, (deceased)
They married and resided in New Jersey Living in Hohokus, Wayne and then Franklin Lakes where she was able to live out her true passion, that of being a mom to her 3 children, Garry F (Dianne) Hager, Lisa H Haley and Drew F Hager. While there she was an avid tennis player and active social member of the Indian Trail Club in Franklin Lakes.
When Herbert Retired they moved to Stuart Fl where Mavis was an active member of the Mariner Sands Tennis Team, and A "pink Lady" volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital.
Mavis Passed comfortably and peacefully at home under the care of Treasure Coast Hospice.
Mavis is survived by her 3 children, Her daughter in law Dianne M Hager, Her 5 Grand Children, Charles Staples, Gwynne Staples Jim Hager, Kelly Hager and Philip Roy and 7 Great Grand Children.
Services are Saturday May 18th 11:00 am at All Saints Episcopal Church in Jensen Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on May 25, 2019