Michael A. Fulton



Ft. Pierce - Michael A. "Mike" Fulton who was born on July 12, 1955 left us peacefully to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020. He passed with his wife Karine Rich by his side at their home in Ft. Pierce, FL.



Mike was born in Watertown, NY to Barbara Ritchie and Robert Fulton. Mike was dedicated husband, father, grandfather, Uncle, and friend to so many people. He started his work as a young boy delivering newspapers. As he grew in his teenage years he became an accomplished keyboard player in the rock and Roll band "Warlord." He also worked in the Wesley Island Duty Free shop in upstate New York. He met and eventually married Linda Loveland in 1976. They had two boys; Christopher, and Alexander.



Realizing he had an entrepreneurial spirit, he founded the Landing Marine Center in Fishers Landing, New York. From there he started the very first floating hot dog stands on the St. Lawrence River at Lake of the Isles. Simultaneously, he was among the first hired by Miller Brewing Company in Fulton, NY where he worked until the plant closed in 1994. He then started his journey to Florida.



Mike was an avid boater and fisherman. He obtained his 50 ton Masters Captain's license and earned a special certification in Commercial towing at sea. He was also a certified Yamaha Jet Ski mechanic. He then worked for Florida Fasteners in the marine industry and Quickdrive before finding his true calling. He found his "niche" in the roofing insulation arena working for O'Hagin Products. He specialized in Attic ventilation. He worked his way up to become the National Manager of Technical Training and Compliance until his passing.



Mike was well respected in the industry writing numerous articles on various roofing insulation topics and cutting edge ideas. He truly loved his O'Hagin family and many colleagues and customers he met over the years. Mike was known for his honesty, integrity, and work ethic no matter what he did. He served on various committees with the FRSA. In 2013, Mike received the distinguished Earl R. Bank award for his service.



In 2013 he married Karine Rich in Bermuda and spent many happy years together dividing their time between New York and Florida visiting time with beloved friends and family. He introduced his grandkids to his passion for Twinkies and S'mores over a campfire. He loved his Bloody Mary's playing golf, and his "Vitamin V" and Grapefruit while fishing.



Besides leaving behind his wife Karine and many friends and colleagues, he is survived by his Son Alexander and grandchildren Ella and Asher, his daughter Stephanie Stringer and grandchildren Cora and Mason, his son Derik, his brother Jerry, niece Celeste and Nephew Matthew. He also leaves behind his 5 lb. four legged daughter Ms. McKenna.



A short church service in memory of his life will be held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. held by Pastor Dave Albers on East Ocean Blvd in Stuart, FL with a celebration of life to follow.



In Mike's memory, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Treasure Coast Hospice or to the Redeemer Lutheran Church's Sanctuary Church Roof Fund for roof renovation project in care of Pastor Albers. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home Stuart Fl.









