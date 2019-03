Michael Alan Runner



Michael Alan Runner ("Runner"), 71, died February 21, 2019 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL after a brief illness. He was born in Detroit, MI. He served in the United States Navy for six years. After leaving the Navy, he resided in Westland, MI, then sought residence in Fort Pierce, where he resided for thirty years. Runner pursued an education in computer-aid design but most recently, he was a self-employed contractor. During his free time, he enjoyed guns, motorcycles and spending time with his beloved dog companions, Trinity and Genesis.



He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ray and Mary Runner. Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Cross (Lance) and Michelle Nagy and sisters, Mary Lynn Ward (Jerry) and Judy St. Sauver (Donald) and brothers, Timothy Runner, Dennis Runner and Patrick Runner.



Runner was a man of great character, loved by everyone he came in contact with. He was a conversationalist with an outgoing personality. Friends always joked that if you had something to tell the world, then "Telegraph, Telephone, Tell a Runner".....if there is one thing we all would want to "Tell a Runner" for the whole world to know, it would be how much he is loved and missed. Runner will be remembered and honored as a faithful and lifelong loyal friend. Gone, but not forgotten.



A celebration of his life will take place at All County Funeral Home, Treasure Coast Chapel, 1010 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Memorial donations in memory of Runner can be made to Saint Lucie County Humane Society, Fort Pierce, FL. All arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Treasure Coast Chapel, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary