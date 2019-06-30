|
Michael Albert Koenig
Fort Pierce - Mike Koenig, 68, passed away on June 26, 2018.
Mike enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, family and friends, and the quiet of his backyard. Despite identifying as a "Human Separatist," he offered kindness, help, and humor to everyone he encountered. Mike worked in a variety of skilled trades such as carpentry.
Born in Belleville, IL on June 16, 1951, Mike moved to Port Charlotte, FL in 1962 and to Fort Pierce in 1970. He is survived by his son, Clay, daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Kellan, lifelong friend, Kelly, granddaughter, Madalynn, grandson, Mark, siblings, Bob, Tom, and Nancy, and cats, Ripper and Mary Jane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Armella and Edwin, and beloved family pets including Cosmo, Beau, Jasper, Four, Venus, Stinky, Blanche, and Jeff.
Mike will be remembered as hard-working, kind, loyal, and funny as well as the world's greatest dad. A celebration of his life will be held at White City Park from 4 pm - 7 pm on July 6.
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019