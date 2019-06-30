Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
White City Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Albert Koenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Albert Koenig Obituary
Michael Albert Koenig

Fort Pierce - Mike Koenig, 68, passed away on June 26, 2018.

Mike enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, family and friends, and the quiet of his backyard. Despite identifying as a "Human Separatist," he offered kindness, help, and humor to everyone he encountered. Mike worked in a variety of skilled trades such as carpentry.

Born in Belleville, IL on June 16, 1951, Mike moved to Port Charlotte, FL in 1962 and to Fort Pierce in 1970. He is survived by his son, Clay, daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Kellan, lifelong friend, Kelly, granddaughter, Madalynn, grandson, Mark, siblings, Bob, Tom, and Nancy, and cats, Ripper and Mary Jane.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Armella and Edwin, and beloved family pets including Cosmo, Beau, Jasper, Four, Venus, Stinky, Blanche, and Jeff.

Mike will be remembered as hard-working, kind, loyal, and funny as well as the world's greatest dad. A celebration of his life will be held at White City Park from 4 pm - 7 pm on July 6.
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.