Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
502 West Michigan Avenue
Paw Paw, MI 49079
(269) 657-6347
More Obituaries for Michael Guidebeck
Michael Andrew Guidebeck


1943 - 2019
Michael Andrew Guidebeck Obituary
Michael Andrew Guidebeck

Paw Paw, MI/formerly Fort Pierce - Michael Andrew Guidebeck, age 76, of Paw Paw and formerly of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1943 in Marquette, MI, to the late Avert Guidebeck and Helen Guidebeck Flugstad. Michael was raised in Adrian, MI, and spent most of his career in used car sales along with owning other businesses, he always believed in the good of people. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy S. Guidebeck, his children, Andrew Guidebeck of Guyton, GA, David (Rhonda) Guidebeck of Paw Paw, Jennifer (Jason) Raudenbush of Paw Paw, and Steven (Kristin) Guidebeck of Lawton, eight grandchildren, Michael Guidebeck, Heather (Luke) Gentner, Brian (Mykhanh) Guidebeck, Steven Guidebeck, Eric Guidebeck, Autumn Guidebeck, Emily Guidebeck, Arieona Guidebeck and one great grandchild expected in April 2020. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald Guidebeck.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no public services. Share a memory or sign the online guestbook at: www.adamspawpaw.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
