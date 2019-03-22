|
|
Michael Dale Doss
Vero Beach, FL
Michael Dale Doss, 57, was born in Norfolk, VA and passed away suddenly in Vero Beach, FL on March 15, 2019. He grew up in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and graduated from Jupiter High School. Michael was a long time resident of Vero Beach and was employed by B&C Waters.
Michael is survived by his wife, Donia Voories; parents, Jesse and Sybil Stiggins; brothers, Ted J. (Linda) Doss, Jesse C. Stiggins Jr., and Carl B. Stiggins; son, John Paul Doss; daughter, Kelley M. (Leo) Rios and grandchildren, Elio and Jentry Rios.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2-4pm at Loyal Order of Moose Ft. Pierce Lodge 248, 325 Pandora Avenue, Ft. Pierce, FL 34951.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Michael's name to the Vero Beach Humane Society, www.hsvb.org/ways-to-donate.html. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 22, 2019