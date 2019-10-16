Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
Michael Darren McMillan

Michael Darren McMillan Obituary
Michael Darren McMillan

Stuart - Michael Darren McMillan, 51, passed away on October 14, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Michael was born in Baltimore, MD. and moved to Stuart, Florida about a year ago coming from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Michael was an amazing cook, especially crab boils. He loved being by the water and really enjoyed fishing. He will be forever missed by his family for his sense of humor, loved to joke around and his heart of gold.

Survivors include his mother; Connie (Tom) Ditman of Littlestown, PA., father, Dwight (Jeanne) McMillan of Delta, PA., sons; Michael Ditman of Port St. Lucie, FL. and Chase McMillan of Stuart, FL.; girlfriend, Denise Lacovara of Port St. Lucie, FL.; sister, Fawn McMillan of Baltimore, MD along with several loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a Visitation held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM with a Service to follow at 5:00 PM at the Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. 34984.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
