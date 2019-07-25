Michael Douglas Brantley



Fort Pierce - Michael Douglas Brantley, 31, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Texas.



Michael always had a smile on his face. He was a committed father, son, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. The love that he had for his family, especially his daughter, was unconditional. He carried a heart of gold with the unique ability to make you smile even in the toughest moments. He was loved by so many for his outgoing nature as well as his kind heart to help others.



Survivors include his parents, W. Douglas Brantley & Lisa Thomas, Sherry & Donald Cummings; daughter, Paisley Brantley; fiancé, Ashlend Howe; sisters, Ashley Garcia, Breanna Brantley, Alexis Brantley, Taylor Cummings and Erika Bray; brother, Quintin Bray; seven aunts; six uncles; four nieces; five nephews; and 19 cousins, along with many, many friends in Florida and Texas. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dorothy & Donald Brantley, Sr. and Helen & Frederick Bowman.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions to be made payable to Paisley Brantley, Michael's 13-month-old daughter, to assist the mother in rearing. Contributions can be made at Center State Bank, Fort Pierce, FL.



A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on July 25, 2019