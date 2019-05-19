Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael H. Goad Obituary
Michael H. Goad

Age 70, of Stuart, FL, passed away on May 10,2019. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Visitation for Michael will be held on Monday, May 20,2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City from 11 A.M. until the time of services at 1P.M. with Chaplain L.C. Campbell. Michael was a retired Fireman and a decorated Viet- Nam Veteran. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marines. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.. Forest Hills. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
