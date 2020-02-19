|
Michael J. "Mickey" Carmody
Fort Pierce - Michael J. "Mickey" Carmody, 84 of Fort Pierce, FL passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Mickey is survived by his loving wife, Becky Ray Carmody, son Michael A. Carmody, daughters Jeannette (Tim) Kiley, Deanna Worthey, step daughter Rebecca Chitty, sister Jo-Ann Carmody, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grand children, mother-in-law Carrie Sue Ray, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 pm at the Crossings Church, 5200 Oleander Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020