Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Carter


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael L. Carter Obituary
Michael L. Carter

Age 77, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on February 14, 2019. Mike loved living life to the fullest, loved to laugh, had a sense of adventure and a spirit of charitable service. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 3 to 5 PM, March 1, 2019 at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart with Mike's Celebration of Life, beginning at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast Seawinds. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.