Michael L. Carter
Age 77, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on February 14, 2019. Mike loved living life to the fullest, loved to laugh, had a sense of adventure and a spirit of charitable service. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 3 to 5 PM, March 1, 2019 at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart with Mike's Celebration of Life, beginning at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 20, 2019