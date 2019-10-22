|
Michael L. Schiavone
Palm City - Michael L. Schiavone, 89, of Palm City, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. He was born in Syracuse, son of the late Leonard and Eleanor (Colaneri) Schiavone. Michael graduated from North High School and went on to work at Marine Midland Bank in Syracuse. He moved to Stuart, Florida in 1985 and continued his career at Seacoast National Bank, retiring as Vice President in 2007. Michael was on the Advisory Board for Alzheimer's Community Care, Lincoln Republican Club, Italian American Athletic Club, and was President of Le Moyne Dolphins Pop Warner Football Association. He enjoyed reading, movies, puzzles, coin collection and most of all, spending time with family.
He is predeceased by his wife, Virginia C. (Jutton) Schiavone in 2005. Michael is survived by five children, Leonard A. (Mary Grace) Schiavone, Lisa M. Schiavone, Michael L. (Theresa DeStefano) Schiavone, Daniel J. (Elizabeth Lipinski) Schiavone and John P. Schiavone (Dawn DeRosa); six grandchildren, Melissa (Erik) Shipley; Michael, Brian (Laura) and Sara Schiavone; Kostek, and Leo Schiavone; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Nina Schiavone and Asher Shipley; his sister, Mary Anne Schiavone, and five cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 9 - 11 am, immediately followed by a Funeral Service in celebration of Michael's life at 11 am at THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, NY. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Community Care, 800 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 101B, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407 or online at https://www.alzcare.org/donate.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019