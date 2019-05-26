|
|
Michael McAdams
Stuart, FL
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McAdams, 72 of Stuart, FL. He passed away suddenly on May 7th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Michael was born on September 1st, 1946 in Portsmouth, NH to Paul and Judith McAdams. He was the eldest of two children.
Michael attended the University of New Hampshire. He served in the US Navy Submarine Service. Michael worked professionally as an auto mechanic before opening his own business, Church Street Garage. Michael was a successful, trusted business man who took great pride in his work and building relationships within the community.
Michael had a passion for car racing. He and his friends created Teton Motorsports team and raced spec Miatas for over 10 years at major race tracks around the country. Michael was named as the Sports Car Club of America Florida Regional Champion in 2004. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends and looked forward to adventures in new countries. He volunteered in the community, where he was able to share his professional knowledge and continue his joy of meeting new people. Michael had a heart of gold and was fiercely loyal to those he loved.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Diane; daughter Ali Cartwright and her husband Charlie; grandchildren Ben and Amelia; and his sister Kathy Kinsey and her husband Harvey.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held on June 1st, 2019 at 10am at Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave., Stuart, FL 34994.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Michael's honor to the Inner Truth Project, 2190 NW Reserve Park Trace, Unit 13, Port St. Lucie, FL 34996.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019