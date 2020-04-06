|
Michael Roy Neill
Fort Pierce - Michael Roy Neill, 62, died March 31, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. Mr. Neill was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida.
Michael worked at Sears in the automotive sales department and worked in the automotive industry for years. He graduated from John Carroll High School and attended I.R.C.C. He loved going to baseball games, coaching baseball, spending time and raising his kids and being with his family.
Survivors include his son, Michael Neill of Gainesville, FL; daughter, Samantha Neill of Gainesville, FL; mother, Dorene Neill Conrad of Fort Pierce, FL; sister, Delane Guettler of Fort Pierce, FL; and brothers, Steve (Linda) Neill of Fort Pierce, FL and Larry Neill of Fort Pierce, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Neill.
A private graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at :
www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020