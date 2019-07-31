|
Michaeline Burzynski
Vero Beach - On July 28, 2019, Michaeline "Michelle" Joan (Lendino) Burzynski passed away in Vero Beach, FL surrounded by her loving family. Michelle was born in Queens, New York on October 14, 1943, the beloved daughter of James and Veronica (Farrell) Lendino. Michelle was a licensed realtor with Vernon Martin Realty as well as an office manager for her son's company, Aerodynamics Inc. Michelle leaves the love of her life,her devoted husband, Zigmund. Michelle and "Zig" began their married life in Massapequa, NY, later settling in North Andover, MA where they raised their family. Michelle leaves her son, Gregory and his wife, Cara of Rye, NH, daughter, Michaelyn Joy Law of Vero Beach, FL, and Grant Burzynski also of Vero Beach, FL. She will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren: Anya, Gregory and Natasia Burzynski, Nathan, Austin and Nicole Smith and Emma and Ryan Burzynski. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Nicholas and James, sister Lorraine and infant daughter Valerie.The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice House for their extraordinary care and loving kindness. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast Chapel.
Published in the TC Palm on July 31, 2019