Michele A. Stoll
Fort Pierce, FL
Michele Ann (Soroka) Stoll, 69, of Fort Pierce, FL passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born August 23, 1949 in Canonsburg, PA, a daughter of Michael and Carolina Soroka. Michele moved to Okeechobee, FL to assume her first teaching position. She then moved to Fort Pierce to start her 29-year teaching career at Fort Pierce Central High School. On July 8, 1978, she married her loving husband with whom she shared over 39 years of marriage, Donald A. Stoll, who predeceased her. She was an active member of AAUW as well as being active in the BPOE 1520 Elks Lodge. Michele's hobby was passionately collecting "perfect" seashells and creating beautiful displays. She was a very avid Pittsburgh Steeler's fan. Surviving are her father, Michael Soroka, and sister, Karen Soroka of Canonsburg, PA and sister, Joyce Soroka of Harrisburg, PA; step-son Christopher Stoll and family of Pensacola, FL.
Friends will be received Sunday from 6-8 pm at the Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 N. U.S Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946 772-461-8912. Additional visitation will be held Monday from 10-11 am, the time of services followed by Michele's Celebration of Life in the Aycock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations (memorial) contributions be made to Port St Lucie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Activities Fund, 7300 Oleander Ave. Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 9, 2019