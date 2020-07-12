Michelle Andrea Ruth



Ft. Myers - With an overwhelming sense of loss, we announce that Michelle Andrea Ruth of Ft. Myers died June 23, 2020, in Vero Beach, FL. A family funeral will take place soon and a celebration of life service will be held at a future date.



Michelle was born July 5, 1966, in Slidell, LA, to Eugene and Barbara Ruth. The next year, she moved with her family to Merritt Island, FL, for 7 years. Another family move brought her to Hoover, AL where she graduated from Berry High School. She loved spending summer vacations at the family cottage in Maine. Michelle attended Auburn University for one year and finished her college days at Florida State University earning a marketing degree. Her passion for body building during college enabled her to continue training, win many contests and win the title of USA middle-weight champion in 1991. Michelle's marketing and real estate ventures brought her back to Vero Beach and Ft. Myers as an estate executor.



Michelle is survived by her mom, Barbie Ruth-White of Vero Beach; brother, Richard and his wife Michelle and her nephews Bryce and Zachary from Burbank, CA; aunt, Marge Ruth and family from Highlands Ranch, CO; uncle, Dick Gleason and family from Whidby Is, WA; cousin, Tom Pike and family from Casco, Maine and many very special friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home. She will be deeply missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store