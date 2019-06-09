|
Mildred "Millie" Estersohn
Port St. Lucie - Mildred "Millie" Estersohn passed away June 3rd peacefully. Originally from Philadelphia, she married and settled in New Jersey. She and Harold were married for 54 years and spent their retirement years in Port St Lucie. Surviving are her three daughters, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was an active member of Temple Beth El and Hadassah. She will be missed by friends and family. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in the TC Palm on June 9, 2019