Mildred F. Wood
Sebastian, FL
Mrs. Mildred F. Wood, 90, passed away May 13, 2019 in Sebastian, Florida.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and lived in Sebastian since 1994 coming from College Park, Maryland.
Before retirement, Mildred worked for the Department of Social Services as a social worker. She also worked at the National Arboretum in Washington, DC. as a horticulturist.
She was a member of the United Church of Sebastian where she served as a Deacon.
At the United Church she participated in programs that included the Crop walk and the Heifer project. She also volunteered her time with Habitat for Humanity, The Lord's Table, and Operation Hope in Fellsmere, Florida.
She received a degree in horticulture from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Survivors include daughter Cynthia Bluewater and her husband, Richard Ramirez of Vero Beach, sons Glen Wood and his wife, Janet of Vero Beach and Mark Wood and his wife, Christine of Tampa, grandchildren Steven (Stephanie), James, Mitchell and Daniel Wood, niece Sheri Ziolkowski Burne of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mildred Ziolkowski, husband Howard G. Wood, Jr. of more than 60 years, and brother Ronald Ziolkowski.
Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM, June 5th at the United Church of Sebastian, 1251 Sebastian Blvd., Sebastian, FL 32958.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
