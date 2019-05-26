Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
For more information about
Mildred Wood
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
United Church of Sebastian
1251 Sebastian Blvd.
Sebastian, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred F. Wood


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred F. Wood Obituary
Mildred F. Wood

Sebastian, FL

Mrs. Mildred F. Wood, 90, passed away May 13, 2019 in Sebastian, Florida.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and lived in Sebastian since 1994 coming from College Park, Maryland.

Before retirement, Mildred worked for the Department of Social Services as a social worker. She also worked at the National Arboretum in Washington, DC. as a horticulturist.

She was a member of the United Church of Sebastian where she served as a Deacon.

At the United Church she participated in programs that included the Crop walk and the Heifer project. She also volunteered her time with Habitat for Humanity, The Lord's Table, and Operation Hope in Fellsmere, Florida.

She received a degree in horticulture from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Survivors include daughter Cynthia Bluewater and her husband, Richard Ramirez of Vero Beach, sons Glen Wood and his wife, Janet of Vero Beach and Mark Wood and his wife, Christine of Tampa, grandchildren Steven (Stephanie), James, Mitchell and Daniel Wood, niece Sheri Ziolkowski Burne of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mildred Ziolkowski, husband Howard G. Wood, Jr. of more than 60 years, and brother Ronald Ziolkowski.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM, June 5th at the United Church of Sebastian, 1251 Sebastian Blvd., Sebastian, FL 32958.

Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from May 26 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now