1/1
Mildred P. Fitzsimmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred P. Fitzsimmons

Stuart - Mildred P. Fitzsimmons, 91, of Stuart, Florida, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Solaris Senior Living in Stuart. She was formerly of East Hampton and Maspeth New York. After concluding her career in finance, she worked as a consultant, paralegal and investment counselor, then devoted herself to volunteer work. As a braille transcriber, certified by the Library of Congress, she worked for the Xavier Society for the Blind and volunteered at the Lexington School for the Deaf in NYC. In Florida, she gave her time to the Deaf Center of the Treasure Coast and Hibiscus House. Mildred was a published author. Her hobbies were painting, writing and golf. Millie is a Past President of the Columbiettes, The Irish American Club of East Hampton and the National Association of Executive Women. She lectored at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.

Mildred was the sole survivor of her immediate family.

Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl.

www.AllCounty.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All County Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved