Mildred P. FitzsimmonsStuart - Mildred P. Fitzsimmons, 91, of Stuart, Florida, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Solaris Senior Living in Stuart. She was formerly of East Hampton and Maspeth New York. After concluding her career in finance, she worked as a consultant, paralegal and investment counselor, then devoted herself to volunteer work. As a braille transcriber, certified by the Library of Congress, she worked for the Xavier Society for the Blind and volunteered at the Lexington School for the Deaf in NYC. In Florida, she gave her time to the Deaf Center of the Treasure Coast and Hibiscus House. Mildred was a published author. Her hobbies were painting, writing and golf. Millie is a Past President of the Columbiettes, The Irish American Club of East Hampton and the National Association of Executive Women. She lectored at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.Mildred was the sole survivor of her immediate family.Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, Fl.