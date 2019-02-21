|
Mina L. Jones
Stuart, FL
Mina L. Jones, 94 of Stuart, FL passed away with her daughter Candace by her side. Born to Valdez Kelly and Florence (nee Misenheimer) Kelly in American Falls, Idaho, she made her home in Florida.
She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Braceland of Exton, PA and Candace Dryfka of Stuart, FL; her three grandchildren Lindsay, David and Lauren and three great-grandchildren Conner, Kelly and Tyler. She was predeceased by her husband Albert E. Jones.
Mina will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date to join her late husband.
