Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Mina L. Jones, 94 of Stuart, FL passed away with her daughter Candace by her side. Born to Valdez Kelly and Florence (nee Misenheimer) Kelly in American Falls, Idaho, she made her home in Florida.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Braceland of Exton, PA and Candace Dryfka of Stuart, FL; her three grandchildren Lindsay, David and Lauren and three great-grandchildren Conner, Kelly and Tyler. She was predeceased by her husband Albert E. Jones.

Mina will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date to join her late husband.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019
