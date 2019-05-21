Muriel Adele Alford Fonnett



Fort Pierce, FL



Muriel Adele Alford Fonnett, age 93, passed away on May 17, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL.



Mrs. Fonnett was born in Stuart, Florida and moved to Fort Pierce in 1926.



She retired from Sun Trust Bank as an Assistant Vice President after 23 years of dedicated service. She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church where she was a past Eucharistic Minister, involved with the Spirit of the Living God Prayer Group, and was in the choir.



Survivors include her son, Ronald (Yvonne) Fonnett of Orlando, FL; daughter, Patricia Townsend of Fort Pierce, FL; brother, David Alford of Okeechobee, FL; grandchildren, Joshua (Tonya) Sorensen of Fort Pierce, FL, Ryan (Sara) Fonnett of New Zeland, Jeremy (Stacey) Fonnett of Orlando, FL and Kelsey (Adam) Clark of Italy; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Sorensen of Fort Pierce, FL, RJ Fonnett of New Zeland, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fonnett, sisters, Lena Revels and Ila Kesler; brother, Joseph Alford; and son-in-law, Clarence "Clem" Townsend.



Memorial contributions may be made to Sarah's Kitchen of the Treasure Coast, 295 NW Prima Vista Blvd, Port St Lucie, Fl 34983



A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 8:30 AM- 9:30 AM in the Haisley Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Fort Pierce. Interment will take place at Riverview Memorial Park. All arrangements are under the direction and care of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. Online condolences can be left at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com. Published in the TC Palm on May 21, 2019