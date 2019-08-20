|
Muriel Levitz
Palm City and Stuart - Muriel Levitz died August 13, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised her family in Albany, NY. She was a resident of Palm City and Stuart FL for the past 33 years. Her beloved husband Jerry predeceased her by 11 years. Muriel is survived by her brother, three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law and nieces.
Muriel was an accomplished bridge player and an avid member of the Khatib Bridge Center in Stuart. She also loved to play Mahjong with her friends at Allegro. She was known affectionately as "the energizer bunny." Her spirit, energy and enthusiasm for life was admired by all.
Donations may be made to 800-708-7644 or michaeljfox.org.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 20, 2019