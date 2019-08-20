Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Levitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Levitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Levitz Obituary
Muriel Levitz

Palm City and Stuart - Muriel Levitz died August 13, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised her family in Albany, NY. She was a resident of Palm City and Stuart FL for the past 33 years. Her beloved husband Jerry predeceased her by 11 years. Muriel is survived by her brother, three children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law and nieces.

Muriel was an accomplished bridge player and an avid member of the Khatib Bridge Center in Stuart. She also loved to play Mahjong with her friends at Allegro. She was known affectionately as "the energizer bunny." Her spirit, energy and enthusiasm for life was admired by all.

Donations may be made to 800-708-7644 or michaeljfox.org.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.