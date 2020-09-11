Murielle D. Potsdam
Stuart - MurieIle D. Potsdam, 93, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, August 23, 2020. Murielle was born June 13, 1927 to Philias and Exiana (Cotnoir) Dupree in Woonsocket, RI.
MurieIle moved with her family to Jensen Beach FL In 1966 from Huntington, New York. She was a successful business woman, owning several Beauty Salons and motel/cottages over her career.
She is predeceased by her sisters Sylvia Carroll (Edward), Stella Kennedy (William), Helen Dorsey (Clifford) and brother Clarence (Duke) Dupree (Sally). She is survived by her sisters Gertrude Kennedy (Roger) and Jeanne Claire LeBlanc (Theodore) and many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
She will be greatly missed. She was a warm, gracious, outgoing and very loving mother to her daughters Michelle McCrain and Patricia McCrain of Stuart, FL and her grandsons Kristopher McCrain of Stuart and Nicholas Begley of Seattle, WA, Dar Little (Sarah) of Stuart and two great grandchildren, Camryn and Reese Begley of Seattle, WA.
Due to the Covid pandemic a Celebration of Life will be set at later date. MurielleD PotsdamStuartAycockfuneralhome.net