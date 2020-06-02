Murray Winston Noyes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray Winston Noyes

Port St. Lucie - Murray Winston "Lucky" Noyes, 82, died May 31, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2-3 PM with special "Moments of Expression" at 3:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce, Florida. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved