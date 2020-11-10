Myrna Ann Spellman-McClasky-OlsenSebastian - Myrna Ann Spellman-McClasky-Olsen, of Sebastian, FL, passed away November 7, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's. She was born April 30, 1937 to parents William V. Patterson and Ann Kasile-Patterson in Waukegan, IL, graduated from Waukegan Township High School, and married Robert N. McClasky in 1954. They raised their family in Grayslake, IL. Myrna served as a YWCA volunteer in Waukegan. From a young age, Myrna was hairdresser to her family and friends, later trained as a licensed cosmetologist, a profession she practiced until 2018. In 1982 she married James U. Olsen. They lived in Fort Lauderdale and later moved to Sebastian. She was a Women's Club officer in Sebastian and a member of the Vero Beach Power Squadron. She was predeceased by her parents, both husbands, and her two brothers, William D. Patterson and Robert D. Patterson. Myrna is survived by her sons, Robert C. McClasky (Dalleen), Gregory J. McClasky (Tina), and Stephen W. McClasky, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent toCondolences may be sent to rob.mcclasky@gmail.com.