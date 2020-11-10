1/1
Myrna Ann Spellman-McClasky-Olsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Ann Spellman-McClasky-Olsen

Sebastian - Myrna Ann Spellman-McClasky-Olsen, of Sebastian, FL, passed away November 7, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's. She was born April 30, 1937 to parents William V. Patterson and Ann Kasile-Patterson in Waukegan, IL, graduated from Waukegan Township High School, and married Robert N. McClasky in 1954. They raised their family in Grayslake, IL. Myrna served as a YWCA volunteer in Waukegan. From a young age, Myrna was hairdresser to her family and friends, later trained as a licensed cosmetologist, a profession she practiced until 2018. In 1982 she married James U. Olsen. They lived in Fort Lauderdale and later moved to Sebastian. She was a Women's Club officer in Sebastian and a member of the Vero Beach Power Squadron. She was predeceased by her parents, both husbands, and her two brothers, William D. Patterson and Robert D. Patterson. Myrna is survived by her sons, Robert C. McClasky (Dalleen), Gregory J. McClasky (Tina), and Stephen W. McClasky, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to

https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/myrna-olsen/

Condolences may be sent to rob.mcclasky@gmail.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved