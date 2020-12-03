Myrna Rooney
Vero Beach - Myrna Rooney, age 85, passed away December 3, 2020 with her family at her side in Vero Beach, FL.
Myrna was born on February 6, 1935 in Clinton, Iowa to Myron and Ivyl Lacy; her father a professor at Cornell and her mother, a schoolteacher and homemaker.
Myrna grew up in Dewitt, Iowa and graduated from grammar school and high school in Ithaca, New York. She attended Cornell University where she received a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.
In July of 1957, she married her loving husband of over 63 years, Thomas S. Rooney, also a Cornellian and of Floral Park, NY.
Myrna taught science in Hawaii and then became a homemaker for many years. She became a highly successful realtor in both Coral Gables, FL and Houston, TX.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Tom, daughter, Leslie and sons, Tom Jr., Paul, and Sean. Her brother, Richard Lacy. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren - Brian, Jake, Kelly, Katie, Tom III, Patrick, Meghan, Conor, Lacy, Tim and Ryan. Myrna had unconditional love for all.
Tom's job in the early years required frequent family moves including multiyear residences in both Ireland and England. Myrna's outgoing personality and ability to make friends made those moves easy for the family.
She also was an enthusiastic animal lover. She led a pet pig on a leash as a child in Iowa and the family always had dogs and cats and for some time a horse. Myrna's love of animals led her to volunteer at an animal shelter in Atlanta. She was a sportswoman all her life, enjoying tennis, golf, scuba diving, and equestrian. Myrna was an avid traveler and visited most of the world on business trips with Tom and later cruises. Myrna was able to combine her love of animals and travel on a memorable camera safari in Kenya.
Myrna sang in choruses at college and wherever she lived, including Sea Oaks and Christ by the Sea Choirs, where she was a member.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, Myron and Ivyl.
The family plans a celebration of Myrna's life in Vero Beach after the COVID 19 is no longer a health issue.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Moffitt Cancer Care Center Foundation; 12902 Magnolia Drive Tampa, FL 33612 1-800-456-3434, ext. 1403 FoundationInfo@Moffitt.org . or the VNA & Hospice Foundation https://vnatc.org/donate/
