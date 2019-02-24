|
|
Myron A. Markow
Age 92, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on February 20, 2019. He is survived by wife, Joan, daughters, Pamela Goetchius (Arthur), Patricia Markow and Donna Herzog (Ronald); grandson, Derek Goetchius (Jane O'Dell) and great grandson, Ryan.
Myron requested there be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
Treasure Coast Seawinds. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 24, 2019