Nadine M. Brown
Melbourne - Nadine Macdonald Brown of Melbourne, formerly of Vero Beach and Newton, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the age of 95.
She is survived by her children, Charles A. (Donna Blakelee) Brown IV, Patricia M. Brown, William (Eleanor) Brown, Matthew (Aldona Pauliukonis) Brown and Sid (Lucia K. Dale) Brown; granddaughters, Casie, Hannah & Sarah Brown and sisters-in-law, Deena Macdonald, Betty Geehan & Marguerite Hummell. Nadine's husband Charles and two sons, Michael and Raymond predeceased her.
Nadine and her family moved to Vero Beach in 1971. She was the first full time speech pathologist with the Indian River County School District and later worked for the St. Lucie County School District.
She was one of the founders of the first sheltered workshop in Vero Beach and played a significant part in the creation of Vero Beach's first residential group home. She served on the ARC Board in various roles over the years. She was a talented artist, and loved the ocean, body surfing, sailing, and music. She moved to Melbourne in 2011 to live with her daughter.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 1, 2019