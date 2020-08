Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Brown Goldstone



NANCY BROWN GOLDSTONE passed away on July 23, 2020.



Born Nancy Findlay Brown in 1929 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Irwin Brown of Philadelphia. Her grandparents were William Findlay Brown and Julia Willits Brown of Chestnut Hill, PA. Nancy was a longtime resident of Stuart, Florida and later moved to Gainesville. She is survived by her four children, a grandchild and great grandchild.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store