Nancy Davis Anto
Vero Beach - Nancy Davis Anto, 88, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her son's home in Ligonier, PA. She was born October 7, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT, a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Davis) Passolt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Pierre Anto and a brother, Robert Passolt. Nancy and her husband Frank, a practicing attorney, resided in West Newton, PA. After retirement, they moved to Cape May, NJ for 10 years and then to Vero Beach, FL. She is survived by her two sons; Dr. David Anto and Kerri Sieminkewicz of Ligonier, PA and Richard Anto and his wife Beth of Lorton, VA, four grandchildren; Vince, Jess, Maria, and Olivia Anto. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to ACTS, www.actsretirement.org or to the Salvation Army, https://give.salvationarmyusa.org. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier, PA.
Published in the TC Palm from May 13 to May 17, 2020