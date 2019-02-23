|
|
Nancy Dunne
Vero Beach, FL
Nancy Dunne, age 86, passed away, with her husband of 64 years by her side on February 16, 2019.
Nancy was born in Buffalo, NY and lived in Ashtabula, OH; Vero Beach, FL and most recently Pensacola, Florida.
Nancy graduated from Lakewood High School and from Baldwin Wallace College (with a BS in Education).
Nancy was a true "people person". She will be remembered and missed greatly by family, friends and students whose lives she touched in many ways.
Nancy was known as a gifted teacher, passing on her love of reading as she helped many students learn to read during her 39-year career with Buckeye Schools and Advanced Learning Systems. Although she was not particularly athletic herself, she was the first female girl's track and volleyball coach at Buckeye, giving many girls an opportunity to participate in sports.
She was active and held leadership positions in the Presbyterian Church, American Association of University Women, The Ashtabula Garden Club, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, the Kingsville Library and various book clubs. She was instrumental in starting the Kingsville Library Lawn Sale, which continues to be a community highlight and a support to the library.
Nancy's top priority and greatest joy was caring for and loving her husband and family.
Nancy is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Dunne, children and their spouses: Leslie (Rick) Skidmore, Bob (Cyndy) Dunne, Bill (Becky) Dunne and Bryan (Kristan) Dunne and 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister.
A graveside Funeral Service will be held on March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, Fl 32503.
In Lieu of Flowers, Nancy's family encourages memorial contributions be made to All God's Children Ministries, P.O. Box 65, West Springfield, PA 16443 or the Boy Scouts of America, Lake Erie Council, 2241 Woodland Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 23, 2019