Nancy L. McAnallen
Port St Lucie - Nancy L. McAnallen, 82, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2020 in her home.
Nancy was born on November 5, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York.
Survivors include her loving husband, Edward McAnallen; two sons, Joseph Hummel of Lighthouse Point and Robert Hummel of Boca Raton. She also leaves behind many friends.
The best and most beautiful things cannot be touched or heard but felt in the heart...You will fill our hearts forever mom.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Broward at Humanebroward.com/donate or call (954)266-6862.
Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Memories may be shared at www.YatesFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020