Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy McAnallen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. McAnallen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. McAnallen Obituary
Nancy L. McAnallen

Port St Lucie - Nancy L. McAnallen, 82, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2020 in her home.

Nancy was born on November 5, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York.

Survivors include her loving husband, Edward McAnallen; two sons, Joseph Hummel of Lighthouse Point and Robert Hummel of Boca Raton. She also leaves behind many friends.

The best and most beautiful things cannot be touched or heard but felt in the heart...You will fill our hearts forever mom.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Broward at Humanebroward.com/donate or call (954)266-6862.

Arrangements are entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Memories may be shared at www.YatesFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -