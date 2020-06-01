Nancy's passing will create a hole in our all hearts and please know that the Weintraub's, share your loss.

We have many fond memories over the last 38 years that we have known Nancy, including sharing each others weddings and other celebrations, as well as vacationing in Casa de Campo.

May the memory of Nancy be a blessing and comfort to the family, and with the knowledge that she is at peace.

Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Ken, Nancy-Ann, Kristin, Erin and their extended family-

The Weintraub's-Sandy, Joan, Adam and Tracey

Sanford Weintraub

