Nancy Marie Akeson
1942 - 2020
Nancy Marie Akeson

Vero Beach - Nancy Marie Akeson (nee Dunn) died peacefully on May 30, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL at the age of 78.

She is survived by Kenneth (Ken) her loving husband of 54 years; daughters NancyAnn Clavin (Donald), Kristin Sayers (John) and Erin Smith (Matthew) and her seven grandchildren, Keelin, Jillian, Catherine, Margaret, Kenneth, Donald and Shelby. She also is survived by her sister, Rosemary Kelly and brother John C. Dunn, Jr. She is predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Macy.

Nancy was born on May 27, 1942 to Mary Helen and John C. Dunn, MD and grew up in Garden City, NY. She graduated in 1960 from Garden City High School and from Notre Dame of Maryland in 1964. After graduating from college, Nancy worked as an International Translator at Chase Bank in New York City and met her husband Ken, while commuting on the Long Island Rail Road. Ken and Nancy fell in love and were married in 1966 at St. Joseph's Church in Garden City, NY and honeymooned in Bermuda.

Nancy and Ken raised their three daughters in Garden City and spent summers at their home at Kimogenor Point in New Suffolk, NY and spent winters in John's Island, Vero Beach, Florida. Nancy and Ken retired to John's Island over ten years ago.

Nancy absolutely loved the game of golf and was a longtime member of Cherry Valley Club in Garden City, North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue, NY and John's Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida. She was a fantastic golfer. Her timing and tempo were perfect and her golf swing was beautiful to watch. She holds the title of "Club Champion" and President of Ladies Golf/18 holers at all three clubs. She was a competitive player, a gracious winner, a mentor to new players and always had fun with her friends on and off the course.

Nancy and Ken loved their golf vacations and enjoyed road trips across the United States, as well as traveling the world, to play the most renowned golf courses. In addition to golf, Nancy was an accomplished tennis player, paddle player and bridge player; an avid reader and incredibly smart woman who would complete the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle every week, typically in a few hours. Nancy loved her computer, emailing her friends, "talking politics" and watching Fox News.

Most importantly, Nancy was a devoted wife, wonderful and dedicated mother, and a doting grandmother. Affectionately known as "Mumsy", Nancy adored her grandchildren, and with a smile, welcomed the many babysitting opportunities presented over the years.

We will always remember Mumsy sitting on the Kimogenor Point porch with family, smiling and laughing while watching the sun go down, enjoying a glass of wine. She will remain in our hearts and be forever missed.

There will be no immediate service although a memorial celebration of a wonderful and fulfilled life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in Nancy's name to the VNA Hospice House Vero Beach (www.vnatc.com).

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.






Published in TC Palm from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 31, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Cumming Family
Friend
May 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
James Monaghan
Friend
May 31, 2020
Nancy and I spent many fun days together when our daughters were little and did lots of sewing projects. Happy memories. So sorry for the loss of a sweet friend. Many Blessings to a wonderful family.
Marie Mancini
Friend
May 31, 2020
Only have pleasant memories of Nancy while our daughters were growing up.
Linda Cardona
Acquaintance
May 31, 2020
Nancy's passing will create a hole in our all hearts and please know that the Weintraub's, share your loss.
We have many fond memories over the last 38 years that we have known Nancy, including sharing each others weddings and other celebrations, as well as vacationing in Casa de Campo.
May the memory of Nancy be a blessing and comfort to the family, and with the knowledge that she is at peace.
Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to Ken, Nancy-Ann, Kristin, Erin and their extended family-
The Weintraub's-Sandy, Joan, Adam and Tracey
Sanford Weintraub
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dear Ken, C, Kristen and Erin,
My father and brothers and I send our deepest condolences. Our hearts were saddened to hear of the loss of Nancy. Your mom was an incredible lady and will be missed. We know that she is in a wonderful place and will be watching over all of you. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Victoria Fahy-Kassay and John Fahy
Victoria Fahy-Kassay
Friend
May 30, 2020
Your Mom was a lovely lady. May happy memories comfort you at this sad time. May your Mom rest in eternal peace.
Kathleen Lawlor
May 30, 2020
E and Family, we are so sorry to hear about your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Linda and Christian
Linda Lisowski
Friend
