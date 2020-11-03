Nancy Martin Johnson



Nancy Martin Johnson passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, Florida surrounded by family on October 27, 2020. She was beloved by many, especially her husband of 36 years, Roy A. Johnson, and her three children Anne Martin Prosser, Richard Scott Prosser and Robert Lowe Prosser, Jr.



Nancy was born and grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, attending Dwight School and later Vassar College. She was a talented home-maker and entertained beautifully for her family and friends. She also ran her own business finding locations for television commercials and feature films. Her greatest accomplishment and joy, however, was raising her three children who adored her.



She was generous and always civic-minded, holding positions on many boards during her lifetime, including that of the Elisabeth Morrow School. She was especially proud of her work raising funds for the GYAC along with her very dear friend, Joan Woodhouse, which resulted in a much enjoyed swimming center in Gifford, Florida.



Nancy along with her husband was an avid world traveler, including wonderful ballooning and tennis trips in Europe and Asia. Nancy was a devoted member of the Trinity Church in Vero Beach.



She is survived by her husband, Roy, her children Anne, Scott, and Robert Prosser, her beloved brother William Martin, sister-in law, Alice Martin, nieces Cynthia Martin Brown and Rebecca Martin Connard, numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews, step-son Bruce Johnson and his wife Patty. She was 86 years old.









