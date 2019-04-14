Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Nancy R. Sonzella

Age 78, of Palm City, FL, passed away on April 2, 2019. Nancy was a devoted wife and mother who will be sadly missed by all who love her. A service of remembrance for Nancy will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11 A.M. with friends gathering at 10 A.M. until the time of service. Graveside services will immediately follow on the grounds of Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019
