Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Sue Root


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Sue Root Obituary
Nancy Sue Root

Vero Beach, FL

Nancy Sue Root, age 84, of Vero Beach, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 24, 1934 to parents, Rollin B. and Leonidas M. Snyder. Nancy was a graduate of Indian River State College's Practical Nurse Program. She worked many years at Indian River Memorial Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and spent the last 13 years of her career as a Nurse with Somerset House of Oak Harbor Vero Beach. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Rick L. (Betsy) Root, DMD of Vero Beach and Kent D. Root, C.P.A. of Boca Raton, FL; granddaughter, Megan N. Root, Esq. of Vero Beach and grandson, Kent D. Root, II of Boca Raton. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard Lee Root of Vero Beach. Memorial contributions may be made to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or [email protected]
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.