Nancy Sue Root
Vero Beach, FL
Nancy Sue Root, age 84, of Vero Beach, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 24, 1934 to parents, Rollin B. and Leonidas M. Snyder. Nancy was a graduate of Indian River State College's Practical Nurse Program. She worked many years at Indian River Memorial Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and spent the last 13 years of her career as a Nurse with Somerset House of Oak Harbor Vero Beach. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Rick L. (Betsy) Root, DMD of Vero Beach and Kent D. Root, C.P.A. of Boca Raton, FL; granddaughter, Megan N. Root, Esq. of Vero Beach and grandson, Kent D. Root, II of Boca Raton. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Richard Lee Root of Vero Beach. Memorial contributions may be made to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or [email protected]
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019