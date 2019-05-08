|
Naomi L. Crandall
Vero Beach, FL
Naomi L. Crandall, 99, a resident of Sonata Senior Living and Resort Community, Vero Beach, departed for her Heavenly home the evening of Friday, May 3, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Troy, NY on April 5, 1920, daughter of the late Philip and Ida Germond Ott. Naomi was the beloved wife of the late Cornelius Augusto Crandall, who predeceased her by 34 years. Naomi was also predeceased by her brothers Arnold and Thurman Ott, sisters Mildred Spiak and Ann Love, and great-grandson Ryan Williams.
After graduating from Lansingburgh High School in 1938, Naomi attended Albany Business College, then worked at Montgomery Wards in Menands, NY. With her husband, Neil, they operated Dunshire Farms Dairy in Troy, NY. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker, and enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and baking for her family. She was especially known for her wonderful pies featuring her own distinctive pie crust. She shared her incredible sewing and baking talents with her daughters, and organized two 4H groups, whose participants presented homemaking demonstrations with sewn garments and baked goods yearly at the Schaghticoke Fair.
She was an active member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Troy, NY, where she taught Sunday School, served as secretary for her women's group, and was active with her husband in the Memorial Mates couple's group. Neil and Naomi were also members of several square dancing clubs, and bowled with the Mixed Misfits. After her children were grown, Naomi became one of the founding volunteers of Captain's Treasures Next To New Shop reselling donations from the community to benefit community programs.
In 1994, Naomi moved to Vero Beach where she continued to bowl and also volunteered at the Auxiliary of IRMC Thrift Shop. Naomi quickly became a regular swimmer and maintained at least an hour or two daily of pool aerobics well into her 90s, and often before sunrise. Naomi had credited the swimming and daily walking for her longevity. Naomi was known as a strong competitor, especially in cards and dominoes. Her other interests included reading and watching the NY Yankees.
Naomi is survived by her four daughters Gail Surprenant (Richard) of Brunswick, NY, Cheryl Pollock (James) of Clifton Park, NY, Virginia Crandall (Hugh Logsdon, deceased) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Cindy Leonard (John, deceased) of Micco. She was the cherished grandmother of Kenneth Pollock, Clayton Pollock, Richard Surprenant (Susan), Susan Milos (Joseph), Lynda Williams (Dale), and Vanessa Bannister (Mike). She was the adored great grandmother of 10 and proud great-great-grandmother of 7. Also beloved by Robert Albright, Micco, and Crystal Albright, Vero Beach.
Funeral services will be held in Troy, NY at a later date.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the entire staff of Sonata, Vero Beach. Their compassion, care, and kindness towards our mother was boundless.
Published in the TC Palm on May 8, 2019