Natalie Brink Galligan
Vero Beach, FL
GALLIGAN, Natalie Brink - August 6, 1927-April 1, 2019. Born in Newton in 1927 to Frances (Whelen) Brink and John Carl Brink. Educated in the Newton Public Schools, graduating from Newton High in 1944. Natalie went on to earn a BS degree from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY in 1948. Before marriage, Natalie taught Biology at Newton High. She was married in June of 1951 to Edward Daniel Galligan, had three children, Maryfrances, Natalie, and E. William, and lived in Newton for nearly the rest of her life.
Natalie was a devoted mother, volunteer, and sportswoman. She spent many years volunteering in the Newton-Wellesley Hospital Aid Association and is a Past President of the Association. Her specialty was talking with and "cheering up" the hospital patients. Much time and joy was spent with her friends and family on the courts and fairways. She graced the courts of the Winsor Club, Longwood Indoor Tennis and Harbor Head Tennis Club in West Falmouth, MA. Though she picked up golf at 50, she became an enthusiast. It is noted by her family that she had a great ability to forget all the terrible shots and only remember the highlights of her round. Her spikes tread the fairways of Brae Burn C.C., Oyster Harbors Golf Club, and Grand Harbor Golf club in Vero Beach. She left a legacy of good sportsmanship and love of competition.
She was predeceased by her husband Dan and her brothers, Charles, Frederick and Jonathan (aka Michael Monroe) and her sister Marguerite (Brink) Feuer. She leaves her children Maryfrances, Natalie (Philip Baybutt) and E. William (Sheila) and four beautiful grandchildren, William, Sarah, Margot, and Benjamin.
A Funeral Mass will be said for Natalie at St. Bernard's Church in West Newton at 11:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Following the Mass, burial will be beside her husband in Newton Cemetery. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, MA.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 4, 2019