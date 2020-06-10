Dr. Nathaniel P. McParland
Palm City - Passed away on June 5, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City with interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park to immediately follow. Full obituary and online condolences to be shared at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.