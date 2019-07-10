Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
Nels Liljedahl
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
1944 - 2019
Nels A. Liljedahl Obituary
Nels A. Liljedahl

Sebastian - Nels A. Liljedahl of Sebastian, FL, passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice House on July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Holgar and Edith Liljedahl. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joanne LaSalle Liljedahl. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Greta (Pat) and Karen; granddaughter Kaia, and stepsons, George, Erich and Steven Bertsche. Following graduation from Alexander Hamilton High School he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Customer Service Technician for the telephone Company in NY and retired from Lucent Technologies. Nels was a member of the Boca Raton Coast Guard Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 189, and an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church at 1:00 PM, Sunday, July 14th. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Lutheran, 1301 Sebastian Boulevard, Sebastian, FL 32958, earmarked: "Mortgage Reduction Fund" or VNA Hospice House, 1111 36th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, FL. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 10, 2019
