Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Pankosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas A. Pankosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas A. Pankosky Obituary
Nicholas A. Pankosky

Micco - Nicholas A. Pankosky, of Micco, FL passed away with his beloved wife, Elsie Johnson Pankosky, at his side Nov. 26, 2019, after an 8 year battle with cancer. He was born in Greenwich, CT in 1938 and moved to Florida in 1995. He was in the 1956 class of GHS and served in the US Marine Corps. Interment will be at a future date in Greenwich, CT. Family requests that donations be made in Nick's memory to Hospice of St. Francis, 6905 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 403, Melbourne, FL 32940.

www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -