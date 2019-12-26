|
Nicholas David Muniz
Palm City - Nicholas Muniz of Palm City, FL, beloved son and brother tragically passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019 at the age of 26. Nicholas was born on May 19, 1993 in Pembroke Pines, FL to Keith and Marie Muniz. He graduated from Martin County High School class of 2013 and went on to complete an internship at Martin Health System. After completing his internship Nick worked in a variety of establishments, but his true passion was performing on stage, being with friends and family and volunteering at a variety of animal shelters caring for animals. Nick is survived by his parents, Keith and Marie Muniz, sister Amanda Muniz, Paternal grandmother, Stella Muniz and Maternal grandparents, Ruben and Donna Otero and countless loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church located at 1454 SW Mapp Rd. Palm City, FL 34990. Immediately following Mass, at approximately 11:30 A.M until 1:30 P.M., all are invited to Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City for a memorial gathering in loving memory of Nick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Nick's name be made to the ARC of Martin County 2001 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart FL 34994.NicholasDavid MunizPalm City
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019