Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Muniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas David Muniz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas David Muniz Obituary
Nicholas David Muniz

Palm City - Nicholas Muniz of Palm City, FL, beloved son and brother tragically passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019 at the age of 26. Nicholas was born on May 19, 1993 in Pembroke Pines, FL to Keith and Marie Muniz. He graduated from Martin County High School class of 2013 and went on to complete an internship at Martin Health System. After completing his internship Nick worked in a variety of establishments, but his true passion was performing on stage, being with friends and family and volunteering at a variety of animal shelters caring for animals. Nick is survived by his parents, Keith and Marie Muniz, sister Amanda Muniz, Paternal grandmother, Stella Muniz and Maternal grandparents, Ruben and Donna Otero and countless loving Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church located at 1454 SW Mapp Rd. Palm City, FL 34990. Immediately following Mass, at approximately 11:30 A.M until 1:30 P.M., all are invited to Forest Hills Funeral Home in Palm City for a memorial gathering in loving memory of Nick. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Nick's name be made to the ARC of Martin County 2001 S. Kanner Hwy, Stuart FL 34994.NicholasDavid MunizPalm City
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -