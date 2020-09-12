Nicholas Eugene Mezey



Nicholas Eugene Mezey was a passionate man—his ceaseless enthusiasm for life was contagious! He lived a long full life of 97 ½ years.



Hungarian-born Nicholas, together with his German first wife, Irmgard Mezey, arrived in New York City in 1952. Theirs was the very last ocean crossing of European refugees after WW2.



Surviving the danger, deprivation and starvation of wartime Europe, he was ready to begin a new life. To him, America represented Freedom with opportunity to create the life he imagined. He vowed to work harder and do better than anyone in his field.



His persistent desire to work in the financial industry led him to a bank teller position by day, learning English and attending NYU Law School at night.



In Budapest, Nicholas had obtained a law degree. He continued his university studies at New York University; undergraduate studies in accounting, and management and economics at graduate levels.



After completing his studies, he joined Price Waterhouse and Co. and after three years he received his CPA certificate in New York State. Subsequently he served for ten years as VP at J.P. Morgan, where his duties consisted mainly of investment banking type of work. Pursuing his main interest, equity investments, he later worked at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.



For nine years prior to his retirement in 1988, he served as president of McDermott Intl, Inc, the parent company of a major offshore construction company and electric power plant construction firm. His main responsibilities at this Company included the management of corporate short term investments owned by the various subsidiaries, as well as all pension plans and employee benefit funds.



Nicholas and his young family settled in CT, outside NYC. The daily commute by train to Manhattan was opportunity to develop skill in playing Duplicate Bridge. He went on to become a lifelong player, member of the ACBL, and achieved Master Status.



His career took him internationally on business trips. He was a world-wide traveler, gaining experiences and appreciation of foreign cultures which gave him a unique perspective on world events.



He enjoyed lifelong friendships, outliving many, yet gaining new friends all along the way. He kept the discourse spirited and lively, charming and bright.



He eventually lived in New Orleans, and moved to Nassau Bahamas with his devoted second wife, Bitten Mezey. There he set up the offshore headquarters of McDermott Intl, Inc.



Upon retirement, Nicholas and Bitten moved to Florida, where they settled comfortably for many years.



Nicholas enjoyed an active and engaged lifestyle. He was passionate about sailing. He and Bitten explored Lake Pontchartrain and sailed the waters of the Caribbean and Atlantic.



He had a lifelong passion for classical music… filling the home with the soaring majesty of J.S. Bach and his other favorite composers. He was a proud supporter of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra.



Retirement opened up new opportunities to explore. He and Bitten enjoyed many travel adventures. A lifelong tennis player, Nicholas shifted gears together with Bitten, taking up the new challenges of learning golf.



He seized life fully without regrets. Leaving behind a legacy of achievement, fully bringing the American Dream to fruition. He believed in becoming "the best" at what he loved to do. Touching the lives of many, he was a role model of commitment and dedication to one's passion.



Nicholas dearly loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed, yet his indomitable Spirit generously gifted all who knew him with unforgettable memories and inspiration to live life fully and fearlessly. For Bitten, he was her anchor, as he was to her. Together they navigated life's journey for 39 years.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bitten Mezey, daughter Helma Mezey, son Peter Mezey, daughter-in-law Donna Mezey, grandchild, and former wife, Irmgard Mezey.



A celebration of life gathering will be announced in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. Stuart, FL 34997.









