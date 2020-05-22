|
Nicholas James Jude Pfeffer
Palm City - Nicholas James Jude Pfeffer passed away peacefully on May 20, in his Palm City home at the age of 21 surrounded by his loving family and Caretakers. He is survived by his devoted mother Lynda Pfeffer and father, Louis Pfeffer, his brother Benjamin and sister Emma.
Funeral Mass will be held on May 26 at 11:00am at the Saint Clare Catholic Church. 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, Fl. interment to follow at the Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the in dedication to Nicholas Pfeffer. Www.stjudes.org or call 800-822-6344. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home Stuart Fl.
Published in the TC Palm from May 22 to May 24, 2020