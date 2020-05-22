Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Pfeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas James Jude Pfeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas James Jude Pfeffer Obituary
Nicholas James Jude Pfeffer

Palm City - Nicholas James Jude Pfeffer passed away peacefully on May 20, in his Palm City home at the age of 21 surrounded by his loving family and Caretakers. He is survived by his devoted mother Lynda Pfeffer and father, Louis Pfeffer, his brother Benjamin and sister Emma.

Funeral Mass will be held on May 26 at 11:00am at the Saint Clare Catholic Church. 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, Fl. interment to follow at the Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the in dedication to Nicholas Pfeffer. Www.stjudes.org or call 800-822-6344. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home Stuart Fl.
Published in the TC Palm from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -