Nickolas "Nick" Anthony Grande
Port St. Lucie, FL
Nickolas "Nick" Anthony Grande, 57, went to join the Lord on Saturday March 30, 2019 at his home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Nick was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Port St. Lucie as an infant. Nick worked for the city of Port St. Lucie for 41 years before his illness forced him into retiring. He served as Superintendent of Utilities. Nick was active in The Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree Knight. He also held affiliations with The Loyal Order of the Moose and Son's of The American Legion. Nick was an avid Florida Gator Football and NASCAR fan. He collected NASCAR memorabilia. Most important to Nick was his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Nick was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Grande, brother, Jason Grande; paternal grandparents, Nicholas and Dorothy Grande; and maternal grandparents, James Beck and Lucille Stewart.
Nick is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine Grande; son, Steven Bryant; daughter, Catina Black; grandsons, Robert Bryant, Andrew Sakowski, Noah Myrick, and Draco Borman; granddaughters, Lindy Kaires and Darla Bryant; great grandson, Jayden McCloud; mother, Jeanette M. LeBlanc; brothers, Richard A. Grande, Michael Grande, Kevin L. Hicks, Christopher Hicks, Richard L. Grande, and Vincent Grande; sisters, Teresa Icenroad, Michele Cole, and Kimberly Moriarty; and step-brothers, Brett, Darren, and Brian Murphy.
A Visitation and Celebration of Nick's life will be held Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 5-9 pm at Aycock Funeral Home 1504 SE Floresta Drive Port St. Lucie, Florida 34983. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11 am at St. Lucie Catholic Church , 425 SW Irving Street Port St. Lucie, Florida 34983. Committal will follow at White City Cemetery in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Nick's honor to https://www.spcaflorida.org/donate/ ; SPCA of Florida 5850 Brannen Road South, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 2, 2019